Mo. Public Service Commission sets intervention deadline on Ameren renewable standards charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission to add a renewable standard rate adjustment to customers’ monthly bills.
The charge would appear as a separate item on the monthly electric bill.
The charge is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard. According to Ameren, the company has been paying compliance costs since the beginning of the year.
According to the application, a customer using 1,041 kWh (kilowatt-hours) would see a charge of 46 cents on their bill.
The application must be submitted by Oct. 25, 2019 to be considered.
Anyone wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov or the Public Service Commission Staff, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.
The Office of the Public Counsel represents the general public in matters before the Public Service Commission.
Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.28 million electric customers in the state of Missouri.
