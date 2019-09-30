2 men parked behind church arrested on alcohol, drug charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are in custody after deputies said they found them with alcohol and drug paraphernalia on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Deputies with the Ballard County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department said Adrian W. Warren and Thomas Garner were arrested on several charges.
Warren is facing charges of failure of a non-owner of a vehicle to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Garner was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Deputies said around 8:40 p.m. they saw a vehicle parked behind a church on Highway 60 in Barlow, Kentucky.
Before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office had gotten many complaints of vehicles parking there late at night. Callers said they suspected drug activity.
Deputies said they stopped the vehicle and saw an open alcoholic beverage in plain view.
The driver, Warren, was under the influence, deputies said.
They asked Warren to step out of the vehicle and do field sobriety tests. He refused to do any field sobriety tests.
Deputies said the passenger, Garner, told them the alcohol was his and that he had been drinking.
Both men admitted to having used methamphetamine recently.
Deputies said they found a pipe in the driver’s door pocket that they suspected was used to smoke methamphetamine.
Garner gave deputies consent to search his home. Deputies said the two men had just left Garner’s home.
At the house, officials found several more items of paraphernalia in a shed on the property, where Garner stated he had been staying.
