2 men facing drug charges in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing drug charges after an officer saw suspicious activity in Murray.
Jon Drum, 37, of Hardin, was taken into custody on a warrant for fourth-degree assault (domestic) and John Cutrubes, Jr., 30, of Murray, was taken into custody on a warrant for probation violation.
They were also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in legend drugs and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the Murray Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol on Thursday, Sept. 26 when he saw suspicious activity on South 11th Street. After checking the license plate of a vehicle in question, he found the owner of the vehicle, Drum, had an arrest warrant.
A passenger in the vehicle, Cutrubes, was found to also have an arrest warrant.
Police say K-9 Tiko “alerted” on the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers say they found various items including a marijuana pipe, meth packed in individual baggies, various pills not labeled containers and other drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.