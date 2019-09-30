Kids learn to fish at Fraternal Order of Police Fishing Rodeo event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 100 people came out to the Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 51 3rd Annual Fishing Rodeo on Sunday, September 29.
Children were able to learn how to fish, do archery and have fun with various activities, including a bouncy house to jump around in.
“Really, it just gives people an opportunity to get outdoors, get the family out here, get the kids out here,” Cape Girardeau Police Department Patrolman Eric Steiner said. “It lets the kids and the families to interact with police in a different capacity than what they might be used to. What we’re hoping to do here is bridge some gaps in the community and kind of do some community outreach.”
Children were set up around the lake at the Cape Girardeau County Park where they were learning how to cast their fishing rods.
David Munn along with Hilary Nichols took the long trip from Ellsinore, Mo. to come out and enjoy the event.
Munn said it's always good to help police and other first responders but also took this opportunity to spend with his children.
"Just because it's a good father and son thing to do together and have family time with my kids," Munn stated.
Money raised at the event will go towards the Jackson FFA and the Cape Girardeau FOP.
