Heartland businesses banking on Cardinals post-season success

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the playoffs and local fans and business owners have high hopes for the team and their sales during the month of October.
Jared Weiss is the local owner of Pro-Image Sports and says he is ordering new merchandise this week since the Cardinal’s 0 to 9 victory over the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 29.
“It was a great end to the regular season. All of the home runs. It was a big win,” Weiss said. “We’re still riding the Blues high right now from the Stanley Cup and their season is starting Wednesday. Now we have the Cardinals starting their post-season on Thursday. It’s been a crazy year for sports around here."
Weiss says they already have some Cardinals participation gear for 2019 post season in stock and are getting locker room hats and other gear as the playoffs continue.
“I think we’ll see a big boost with the two teams combined,” Weiss said. “With the cardinals for sure. The post-season always brings a boost, always brings the fans wanting some new gear to wear out and support their team.”
Tickets are already sold out for the first playoff game on Thursday, October 3 against the Braves.
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) is the president of Elite Travel and says a round trip flight to Atlanta to see the game already costs more than $500.
“Fans are now rethinking about car rentals which even that, vans are running between $650 and $850 locally to go down for the weekend," Sandgren said. "So I foresee a lot of carpooling and a lot of festivities going on with groups going. It’s a great time to have this excitement because traditionally the Fall is a little slower time of year in the travel industry.”
Local sports bars are already taking reservations to watch the first round of playoff games.
Lee Hillman owns Beef 'O' Brady’s and is making sure they have enough staff working on game day to accommodate the crowds.
“When the Cardinals are on it’s packed. It’s unbelievable," Hillman said. "Especially as the playoffs go along. I’ve seen in past years during the first round a 25 percent boost. We are in Cardinal nation. It’s a culture and I expect them to win the World Series is what I expect.”
“Oh yeah I want them to go the distance and you know just to get to the postseason is a big accomplishment," Weiss added. "Now that we are there I feel like they’re going to catch fire.”
The first two playoff games will be Thursday and Friday in Atlanta Georgia, but the Cardinals will back at Busch Stadium for game 3 on Sunday, October 6.
