First Alert: Hot, humid conditions continue

(KFVS) - This is last day of September!
Lisa Michaels says summer will be in the air with hot and humid conditions.
Temperatures will reach the low and close to mid 90s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
A dry and hot period will be with us for the first half of this week as we enter October. We could heave record breaking heat during this time.
A strong front will move through bringing us a small chance of rain and cooler temps on Thursday and especially Friday through the weekend in the 70s!
We will watch another front push in by the end of this upcoming weekend which is when we could see heavier rain and storms possible.
