Everyday Hero: Cheryl Reinagel

“The time that I spend to make four batches of caramels on a weekend does not compare to the time that someone sits in chemo,” said Reinagel. “So, I kind of look at this that way. I can spend that time over a stove but look at what someone else does. And if we can do something to offer those mammograms and those screenings to people – because for every pan of caramel I sell, that’ll pay for that mammogram. That’s why I do it.”