3 earthquakes rattle southeast, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the United States Geological Survey said earthquakes shook southeast Missouri on Monday, September 30.
Officials said the first two quakes each measured 2.8 in magnitude. The third was a 2.7 magnitude.
The first earthquake hit around 11:18 a.m. and the second followed at 11:29 a.m. The third was around 11:57 a.m.
Officials pin pointed both the quakes in New Madrid County. They were close to Howardville and Lilbourn, Mo.
According to the USGS, there have been 10 earthquakes in the past seven days in the Heartland.
