Driver seriously injured, struck ditch and thrown from vehicle in St. Francois Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | September 30, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:47 AM

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver suffered serious injuries following a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened on Pawnee Drive, east of Roy Dr.

This was around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The driver, 55-year-old Charles L. Lake of French Village, Mo., was headed eastbound on the road in a 2004 Arctic CAT 500.

Officials said Lake traveled on the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was thrown from the vehicle.

Lake received serious injuries. He was taken to an St. Louis area hospital.

