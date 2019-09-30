Driver seriously injured, struck ditch and thrown from vehicle in St. Francois Co., Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver suffered serious injuries following a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened on Pawnee Drive, east of Roy Dr.
This was around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The driver, 55-year-old Charles L. Lake of French Village, Mo., was headed eastbound on the road in a 2004 Arctic CAT 500.
Officials said Lake traveled on the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. He was thrown from the vehicle.
Lake received serious injuries. He was taken to an St. Louis area hospital.
