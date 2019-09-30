Convicted Greene County murderer escapes Arkansas prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and local authorities are searching for an escaped murderer originally from Leachville.
Just before 7 a.m. Monday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Calvin Adams had escaped the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
Prison guards discovered Adams missing during the 4:30 a.m. role count.
Within minutes, K9 teams began scouring the area.
Adams is described as being 5′7″, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
A Greene County jury convicted Adams of capital murder in 1995. He is serving life without parole.
This is not the first time he has escaped Arkansas custody. In 2009, he and Jeffrey Grinder escaped the Cummins Unit wearing prison guard uniforms.
He was later sentenced to 6 additional years in prison for that escape.
