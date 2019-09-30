City of Marion to accept electronic and metal recyclables

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Electronic and metal recyclables are being received in Marion, Illinois.
City officials said starting Saturday, Oct. 19, people in the town of Marion may drop off their recyclable items at 211 East Boulevard Street.
Recycling hours are from 9 a.m. to noon or until the truck is full.
City officials said the following electronic and metal items will be accepted:
- CRT, projection, plasma and console TVs
- CRT monitors
- Flat screen TVs - all sizes
- Computers, flat screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable and satellite receivers
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.
- Home electronics, air conditioners, humidifiers, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Home appliances, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, etc
- Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
- Non-ferrous metals, metal office furniture (metal desks/file cabinets, etc.)
- Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
- Old motors, non PCB type ballast, transformers and other electrical equipment
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. Please call to verify equipment.
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment
- VCR, stereos and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
The following items will not be accepted:
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- DVD’s, VHS’s, CD’s or Cassette tapes
- Radioactive materials and flammable materials
- Hazardous materials such as oil antifreeze and paint
- Household smoke detectors i.e. smoke, gas, or carbon monoxide a $10/piece charge will apply
- Non-Electronics like tires, wood, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing or dirt
- Explosives such as fire arms, ammunition and shells
- Prescription medication, over the counter drugs or illegal drugs within any equipment
- Devices containing mercury
- Equipment containing: asbestos, radioactive components, infectious or pathological wastes
- Other Hazardous Materials like pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead or mercury switches
City officials said these lists may not cover all items that will or will not be accepted.
