Burn ban issued for Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A burn ban is in effect for all of Marshall County, Kentucky until further notice.
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal issued the burn ban at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.
The burn ban was issued because of extremely dry and hot weather conditions and a lack of rainfall.
While the ban is in order, open burning is prohibited throughout the county,
Officials consider open burning a public health and safety risk, at this time.
Open burning typically includes burning leaves or yard debris, campfires, bonfires, open-pit cooking and fireworks.
Law enforcement will be enforcing the burn ban.
Anyone caught burning within the county could face legal action from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
