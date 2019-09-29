UT Martin rides fast start to 40-7 win over Murray State

After losing back-to-back games on the road to No. 11 Florida and Southern Illinois and coming off a bye week, the Skyhawks scored early on a 7-yard run by Terry Williams. Bachus hit Lamarcus Young for a 47-yard score and, following a Ryan Courtright 27-yard field goal, scored from a yard out to make it 24-0 with 6:11 to go in the first half.