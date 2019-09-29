Teen driver charged after leading deputy on high-speed chase

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager was taken into custody after speeding away from a deputy in Livingston County, Kentucky.
According to the sheriff's office the 17-year-old from Union City, Tennessee was seen driving at high speeds on US 60 through Smithland, Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The driver continued to elude the deputy over the Smithland bridge.
The pursuit lasted for about 10 miles at speeds over 100 mph.
The deputy was able to put the speeding vehicle out of service as the driver slowed along curved roadways west of Burna, Ky.
The 17-year-old was charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree (felony), reckless driving, speeding over 26 mph, fleeing and evading, improper passing, no use of turn signal, and criminal mischief.
The teenager was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center
No one was injured.
