Poker Run helps Disabled American Veterans

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 1st Annual Disabled American Veterans Poker Run kicked off in southeast Missouri to help the disabled men and women who served in the armed forces.
Riders came out to Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 29 to kick off a ride ending at the Bayou Bar & Grill.
Pat Aldredge, DAV Chapter 16 Vice Commander, said it’s great to see everyone come out and support the Disabled American Veterans organization to help veterans.
"They're helping out our veterans who serve," Aldredge stated. "These are the men and women that do not think it's beneath their station in life to don a uniform for this country."
A total of $2,000 was raised for prizes for the raffle drawing that was held at the end of the run.
Money raised from the event will go back to the Disabled American Veterans organization to help area disabled veterans.
