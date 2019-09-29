Pediatric Day Set at Discovery Park of America on Oct. 5

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Discovery Park of America and Pediatric Place of Union City are partnering on Oct. 5 to learn more about children’s health.
The event is from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
There will be vendors and organizations located throughout the park with information, fun activities for kids during Pediatric Day.
“This is an opportunity for parents to learn the latest in health trends, educational resources and special services available for children and their families,” said Dr. John Bates, pediatrician at the Pediatric Place in Union City. “We envision kids, parents and grandparents coming together for a fun day to learn more about how to keep their kids happy, healthy and safe.”
