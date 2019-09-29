Mayfield, Ky. police serve 2 warrants to inmates, makes arrest

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two county jail inmates have been served indictment warrants and one person has been arrested in separate cases in Murray, Kentucky.
According to police, on Sunday, Sept. 29, Tommy White, 38, of Mayfield, Ky. was arrested after an altercation and charged with assault and minor injury. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Timothy Hutchinson, 46 of Mayfield, an inmate at the Graves County Jail, was served with an indictment warrant for marijuana trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, handgun possession, possession of a legend drug, and several drug trafficking charges.
Joshua French, 36, of Mayfield, also an inmate at the county jail, was served with an indictment warrant for fleeing/evading police, reckless driving, ATV violations and persistent felony offender.
