Free health clinic held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from around the Heartland came out for a free health clinic Sunday, September 29 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Remote Area Medical (RAM) organization brought free dental, vision and medical services to under-served and uninsured individuals.
"We do clinics from Florida to California, the great American Heartland and up in the Northeast all around the country," RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said.
Eastman said helping people with medical needs is necessary for those that cannot afford, nor have time to wait for services.
“Currently in the state of healthcare, you have high deductibles,” Eastman stated. “If someone is making $20,000 or so and they have a $2,500 deductible or $5,000 deductible, it’s hard to make that.”
Heartland News talked with several people who say the event helped them get back on track with their medical needs.
Teresa Harris said she came for dental work. She said it’s very expensive and is glad she has this opportunity to get the service for free.
"It is awesome," Harris said. "I really think that people really appreciate it. They can't afford to have all of that work done. So it's just a blessing."
Alicia Stoner echoes Harris’s opinion on costly dental work.
“I was quoted $14,000, (that) is what I needed to fix my teeth,” Stoner said. “So, there is a need for it and who can afford $14,000.”
Everyone Heartland News spoke with said how great it was to see all the volunteers that came out to help the hundreds of patients this weekend.
"It's an amazing thing to see how all these people come together and volunteer their time and come together as a team and just love each other," Stoner added.
Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.
All RAM services are free and no ID is required.
RAM will continue services for those in need on Monday, September 30 from 5:30-10:30 a.m.
For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics, to donate or volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.