Free health clinic for all on Sunday and Monday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A free health clinic is coming to the Shawnee Park Center on Sunday and Monday.
The Seventh Day Adventist Church and Remote Area Medical Organization is pairing up to offer dental, vision and medical services.
Organizers said everyone can take part in the medical services, but they will have to choose between vision and dental. This is completely free to the public and anyone is welcome to come.
“You will either be able to get vision, so If you come do vision you will get a free eye exam and then get free glasses as well made on the spot. Or if you come do dental, we do free dental extractions as well,” said Andrew Nyanzi, organizer.
The clinic will open at 6 a.m., but the parking lot will open at midnight.
Nyanzi said if anyone wants to volunteer, they won’t turn people away.
“For us the more people that we have, the more people that we can serve in the community,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.