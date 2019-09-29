First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main weather story for our region continues to be the unusually hot, humid and mainly dry pattern developing for the next few days. A high-amplitude jet stream means a deep upper trough in the Northwest and a very strong upper ridge in the Southeast. We’ll be under the northwest half of the upper ridge. This will give us highs in the low to mid 90s for the next few days, with overnight lows about 65 to 70. Record highs are possible the next few afternoons especially Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also be close to setting a new October record. The upper ridge will keep it mainly dry as well.
By mid-week the pattern will be beginning to break down…and on Thursday a cold front will sink through from north to south. Unfortunately this front won’t have much upper support so rain chances will remain fairly meager. But it will bring cooler and less humid weather to our area for the end of the week and into next weekend.
