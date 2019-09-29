First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main weather story for our region continues to be the unusually hot, humid and mainly dry pattern developing for the next few days. A high-amplitude jet stream means a deep upper trough in the Northwest and a very strong upper ridge in the Southeast. We’ll be under the northwest half of the upper ridge. This will give us highs in the low to mid 90s for the next few days, with overnight lows about 65 to 70. Record highs are possible the next few afternoons especially Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also be close to setting a new October record. The upper ridge will keep it mainly dry as well.