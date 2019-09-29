First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A high amplitude jet stream pattern is set to continue for a few more days, with an upper trough in the northwest and a very strong upper ridge in the Southeast. Our weather will continue to be hot, humid and very dry…with afternoon highs about 90 to 95 and lows about 65 to 70…and virtually no chance of rainfall. Dew points of about 65 to 70 will push heat index numbers to about 95 to 100. A few record highs may fall…in fact we may come close to a new October record on Tuesday.