29th Pioneer Days kicks off, iconic cabin being restored

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A community’s population could expand this weekend as it is expected to see anywhere 1,500 to 2,000 people come through.
Marquand, Missouri has a population of around 200, but you couldn’t tell that on Saturday, Sept. 28, as there were several hundred visitors at the 29th Annual Pioneer Days.
The event featured music, fun, food, games, a car show, and plenty more.
"For the community itself, it's a really big event because a lot of clubs, organizations and churches come in and do fundraising for their year," Marquand-Zion R-6 history teacher Doug Berry said. "They make good money at this particular event."
Berry said this especially helps the Marquand-Zion students at the event as well.
"It's really big for the community in fundraising and for the school," Berry said. "Each school class usually, from elementary to mainly the high school students, they go out and raise money that they use all year long to go on trips."
Marquand-Zion Senior Jack Lin Starkey said it's good for the students to be out there talking with the people about their school and community.
“It’s good for the students to just be part of the community and it helps the community as well,” Starkey stated. “It gives the other people from not around here a chance to see Marquand, and who we are.”
Marquand-Zion Sophomore Pyper Voelker said it's a good chance to get out and experiencing working and talking to the customers.
"It helps me to understand how it works," Voelker said. "How money works and how the real world works basically."
Another area highlighted at the event was the town’s iconic Henry & Jane (Bess) Sitzes log homestead.
This cabin was heavily damaged after a suspicious fire nearly one year ago, and is now in the process of being restored.
In early October of 2018, officials say the fire was intentionally set. The flames completely destroyed the roof, some old artifacts inside and scorched the inside walls.
"We weren't certain the building could be salvaged because of the extreme damage that was done here," Historian Denny Ward said. "The quick reaction from the fire department made all the difference in the world. Also, hiring the right construction crew, who had some experience with log cabin construction and knowing what to do to salvage and preserve."
The cabin sits in the middle of the town and was built in the late 1800′s. Residents say that cabin is the face of Marquand.
“Over the past 30 years, this cabin has become the face of Marquand,” Ward added. “If people asked, what’s your icon, it is this cabin. We were a pioneer community. We were settled in 1804 and incorporated in 1869. This cabin represents that pioneer life.”
