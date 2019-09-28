Pedestrian, 2 others injured in crash involving semi in southern Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were taken to hospitals after a crash in southern Illinois on Saturday morning, September 28.
According to a preliminary report from Illinois State Police, a Ford truck drove into the path of a semi-truck driven by Paul Drew of Benton at the intersection of County Road 600 East and Route 14.
After impact, the truck struck a 69-year-old pedestrian from McLeansboro, Illl. She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later flown to a regional hospital for further treatment.
Both drivers received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the pickup, Jesse M. Saunders, 31, of Marion, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign intersection and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The sheriff’s office and McLeansboro fire and police assisted at the scene.
