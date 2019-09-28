$124K awarded to Ballard Co., Ky. for resurfacing repairs

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department announced $124,000 was awarded to Ballard County, Kentucky for road resurfacing work.
The work will take place on Cane Creek Road, South Garrett Road, Stough Lane, and Pine Lane.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
“We are so appreciative that KYTC and Governor Bevin support our plan to make Ballard County roads safer and for the partnership with our businesses for future growth and economic development,” Judge-Executive Todd Cooper said.
The roads provide access to more than 10 homes.
The Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.