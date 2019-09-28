2 juvenile injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two juveniles have been injured after a single-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky. on Friday, Sept. 27.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a female juvenile was driving near the 2000 block of State Route 121 when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, but her male juvenile passenger was able to get out.
The juvenile driver was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment. The passenger was treated and released at a local hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
