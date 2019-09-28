First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft is building over the southeastern U.S. and will keep our region hot, humid and mainly dry for the next several days. Today will be more humid and a bit less breezy than Friday. The added humidity will result in more clouds and even an isolated shower or two, but most of the region should be dry. Sunday through Tuesday will see the upper ridge getting even stronger….resulting in fewer clouds and even warmer temps: highs from Sunday thru about Wednesday look to be in the low to mid 90s…and some more records (highs and lows) may be threatened.