First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main weather story for our area is the return of summer-like heat for the next several days. A few showers have been impacting our western and northwestern counties today, close to a stalled front, but after this evening high pressure aloft will strengthen and there will be little chance of rainfall for the next several days….in fact clouds will be difficult to find as a strong upper high develops over the Southeast. Our highs look to range from about 90 to 95 for the next few days (especially Mon thru Wed) with lows about 65 to 70. Dew points near 70 will result in afternoon heat indices of near 100.