2-year-old found walking down road, man, woman face charges

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Officials with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee were called about a child walking down a road on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Nathaniel Noah and Samantha Jones were charged with child abuse and neglect.
According to officials, the call came in around 3 p.m.
The caller said there was a 2-year-old walking in the middle of Old State Route 22 between Gleason and McKenzie, Tenn.
Officials said the child, who was wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack, had almost been hit by more than one vehicle.
One of the drivers is the person who called officials.
The child came from 601 Old State Rd., according to officials.
The mother left the child with her boyfriend and a friend, identified as Noah and Jones, while she went to pick up other children from school.
Officials said the two admitted they were asleep while they were supposed to be watching the child.
They were taken to the Weakley County Jail.
Children’s Services was also made aware of the situation.
