Union City, Tenn. man arrested on aggravated sexual battery, solicitation charges

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man faces several charges after his arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in Obion County.
Officials with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Ray Jackson, 45, faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.
Jackson was in court Thursday, Sept. 26. He was arraigned through General Sessions Court.
Officials said he remains in the Obion County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.