Trail of Tears conference and symposium coming to Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The National Trail of Tears Association Conference and Symposium will be in Paducah, Kentucky on October 11 through 13.
According to Trail of Tears Association officials, this is the 24th annual conference.
It will be held at the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Paducah Convention Center.
Association officials said registration begins at 9 a.m. on Friday.
The keynote speaker this year will be Professor Ezra Rosser of American University College of Law, Washington D.C.
Rosser will officially open the conference at 2 p.m.
Association officials said throughout the weekend, speakers will offer presentations related to the forced removal of Indian tribes as well as historic Cherokee and Chickasaw culture.
The dedication of several new interpretive exhibits at both Paducah Riverfront and Fort Massac in Metropolis, Illinois will also take place during the conference.
Chickasaw musician Jason Burwell and Cherokee musician Tommy Wildcat will provide entertainment throughout the conference, association officials said.
Registration for the conference and a tentative conference schedule can be found at www.national.tota.com.
