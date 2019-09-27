Sikeston students ‘flush bullying’ with toilet display in front yards

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Junior High School students are leaving toilets in people’s yards.
It's part of an effort to "flush bullying" by showing people how destructive 'potty language' can be.
“We want to flush bullying," seventh grade student ambassador Eli Stephenson said. “Bullying stinks because when people are bullied they lose sleep, they’re depressed and we don’t want that at our school. We want kids to do their best.”
The unique display includes a red and black commode, emoji signs and information about how families can help prevent bullying.
“I think it brings a little bit of light heartedness to it, but still addressing the issue head on,” 8th grade student ambassador Hailey Caton said. “More than half of bullying situations stop when a peer intervenes. We can relate, we can talk, we can just help each other get through everything.”
Erin Alcorn's home was hit by the 'Flush Bullying' display and her surprise quickly changed to support for the effort.
“My parents didn’t really talk to me about this and it was there. It’s just as relevant today as it was then," Alcorn said. "Even as adults especially today with social media these days, I mean just put kindness out there. Kindness, kindness, kindness.”
Each house gives a small donation to have the toilet removed and the money goes to support other anti-bullying programs at the school.
The students plan to continue moving the toilets and spreading their message into October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.
“Everything is bigger in numbers and not just the community but the town, the state,” Caton said. “I mean, there is no limit to what we’re trying to do here.”
“If more people were to help us, we would be able to stop bullying forever," Stephenson said. "If that is possible our world would be a better place for everyone.”
