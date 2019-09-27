Shipyard Music Festival has more to offer this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The second annual Shipyard Music Festival is this weekend with even more than last year.
Organizers said they have more food, vendors and free giveaways for Friday and Saturday’s festival on September 27-28.
“There is a coffee bar being built for free coffee and ice cream floats throughout the weekend. So, lots of cool stuff happening for the people to experience even beyond the stage,” said Jeff Rawson, festival organizer.
There are 11 bands from all over the country playing over the two day festival.
Rawson said the festival is for the community.
“What better than bring people around good food and music,” he said.
The gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are on sale online for $35 dollars or $45 dollars at the gate. One ticket is good for both days.
