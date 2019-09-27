Report: Qulin, Mo. ranked #2 for slowest rural internet in U.S.

(KFVS) - SatelliteInternet has released a report on the 10 fastest and slowest cities for rural internet.
Data shows Qulin, Missouri was ranked number two for the slowest internet speeds in the United States.
Based on speed tests, the average rate in Qulin was 4.3 Megabits per second (Mbps).
The average internet speed nationally is 43.8 Mbps and 39.01 Mbps for rural cities.
At the top of the list for the fastest internet speed was Hampton, Georgia, with 113.6 Mbps.
The following is the top 10 list for rural cities with the fastest internet speed:
- Hampton, Georgia (113.6 Mbps)
- Haymarket, Virginia (93.1 Mbps)
- New Market, Maryland (89.4 Mbps)
- Aliquippa, Pennsylvania (82 Mbps)
- Warrenton, Virginia (79.6 Mbps)
- Downingtown, Pennsylvania (78.7 Mbps)
- Roanoke, Texas (77 Mbps)
- Harleysville, Pennsylvania (76.9 Mbps)
- Red Lion, Pennsylvania (74.6 Mbps)
- Woodbridge, Virginia (72.4 Mbps)
The following is the list for the 10 slowest internet speed:
- Newcastle, California (3.7 Mbps)
- Qulin, Missouri (4.3 Mbps)
- Spring Hills, Kansas (4.8 Mbps)
- Erin, Tennessee (5 Mbps)
- Westphalia, Michigan (5.3 Mbps)
- Sylva, North Carolina (5.4 Mbps)
- Stevensville, Montana (5.6 Mbps)
- Hawaiin Ocean View, Hawaii (6.2 Mbps)
- Trenton, Florida (6.3 Mbps)
- Nevada City, California (6.7 Mbps)
