1 person treated for multiple gunshot wounds in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police and EMS were called to the scene where a person was shot in the 1400 block of North Water Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
It happened sometime after 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with Cape Girardeau Police Department, one person called for help with at least two, and possibly more, gunshot wounds.
An ambulance was leaving the scene around 8:40 p.m. The victim was conscious and was being treated.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.
Right now, investigators are not sure why the shooting happened.
There is no suspect and the scene is secure, according to Sgt. Hann.
Crime scene tape was set up at North Water and Rand. This is a couple of blocks from the Red Star Boat Ramp.
Multiple law enforcement were on hand investigating.
