Perryville family teaming up with school district to raise money for an educational playground

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) - Since Cale Schremp was diagnosed with Alopecia several years ago, his family has held several fundraisers. This year they’re trying something new.
“I’m really excited,” Schremp said.
He is a fourth-grade student at the Perry County Schools who was diagnosed with Alopecia at the age of two. The condition causes complete hair loss.
Cales’ aunt started the “Cale Trail" in 2014, a Jeep ride fundraiser to educate people about the disease.
“A lot of times when we’re out somewhere people would assume that Cale has cancer," Cale’s mother, Nikki Schremp, said.
“Over the past few years we raised about $24,000 for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation,” Schremp said.
This year the Schremp family is partnering with the Perry County School District for a permanent Cale Trail Glow Stroll and Roll.
“We’ve done a great job of educating people about Alopecia, but I have friends that have friends with disabilities and there’s no Cale trail for them," Nikki Schremp said.
The walk will raise money for educational stations at playgrounds. The stations will help those kids with disabilities.
Kate Martin with Perry County Schools said the new playground equipment is a needed.
“On our campus, it’s the children like Cale who come to us and say the playground doesn’t have a sidewalk, so my friend with wheelchair can’t use all of the equipment,” she said.
The director of special services said this will mean a lot to the students at the school.
“Kids like Cale are an inspiration and they show us who they are and not what they have," Stacy Seabaugh said.
Nikki Schremp said that she looks forward to seeing the community come together.
“It’s really exciting for me because I’m just really happy seeing all these people doing all this stuff to raise up more money to raise awareness,” she said.
