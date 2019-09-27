New Trail of Tears exhibits to be dedicated in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A dedication will take place in Cairo, Illinois for two new interpretive exhibits for Trail of Tears on Monday, Oct. 14.
The public is invited too attend a short ceremony at 10 a.m. at Fort Defiance Park.
Heather Carey, Vice President of the Illinois Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, said the exhibits will show the water route taken by groups of Cherokee as they moved to what was called Indian Territory in the 1830s.
Carey said the exhibits are a result of the collaboration between the National Trail of Tears Association, the Illinois Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, the National Park Service, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the city of Cairo.
