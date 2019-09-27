Murray, Ky. man found guilty on charges of child porn, sex trafficking children

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A jury convicted a western Kentucky man on charges of child porn and sex trafficking children.
Following a five-day jury trial and 2.5 hours of deliberation, Jeffrey Desmond Carter, 40, of Murray, was convicted on Friday, September 27 on all 25 counts of production of child porn, one count of receipt of child porn and one count of sex trafficking children.
Carter was charged on October 18, 2016 by a federal grand jury.
According to a pretrial memo, on February 5, 2015, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 15-year-old female had sent sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to Carter, through a Facebook messenger account under the name of Adam Bryan. The investigation merged with an investigation by the Murray Police Department.
At the same time the Calloway County report was made, another report was being made by the Murray Police Department that a 14-year-old girl sent nude images to Carter.
Authorities identified Carter and a got a search warrant for his apartment in Murray.
The search warrant was executed on Feb. 10, 2015 by Murray police, Calloway County sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police. Several items were seized including electronic devices.
Authorities say Carter was present for the search and taken to the police department for questioning.
They say he admitted to engaging in sexual acts with several minor females and to recording those encounters. Carter stated he would pay money or give gifts to the minor females in exchange for participating in the sex acts or sending nude images or videos.
In addition to his verbal confession, Carter wrote out a confession. In it, he specifically named six of the victims and described a seventh.
The Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory analyzed the devices seized in the search. An FBI special agent and other authorities were able to identify at least 12 victims, including those already known to law enforcement.
Carter’s sentencing was set for 11 a.m. on January 14, 2020 in Paducah.
He faces a mandatory prison term of no less than 15 years and a maximum of 30 years for counts 1-22, 24, 25 and 27; no less than 5 years and a maximum of 20 years for count 23; no less than 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment for count 26; and up to and including a lifetime period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth A. Hancock and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Investigative agencies include the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolis Police Department, Murray State University Police Department and the Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.