Missouri man arrested in Jonesboro kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southwest Missouri man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he made a victim stay inside a hotel room against her will.
Jermaine Johnson, 39, Springfield, Mo., was arrested Sept. 25 on suspicion of kidnapping-false imprisonment-2nd degree after police went to a hotel in the 2900 block of Kazi Street.
According to the Jonesboro police incident report, the victim told police that Johnson would not let her leave her room and that she had met Johnson online about six months ago to make some quick money.
“I asked her how she planned to do that and she stated that she had sex with clients for money,” the victim told police.
The victim also told police that she found out she was eight weeks pregnant, that she told Johnson she wanted to stay in Missouri and that she did not want to travel with him to work, the incident report noted.
“(The victim) stated that the suspect (Johnson) told her she didn’t have a choice, that he would handcuff her and kick her if she did not travel to Arkansas with him,” police said in the report.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.
