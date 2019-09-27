Mild & Dry Morning

It isn’t a bad start with temperature in the upper 50s to mid 60s and not humid. Sky conditions will be partly sunny today with very breezy southerly winds gusting as high as 30mph. Today will be the start of many warm days to come with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
A small chance of a shower is possible this weekend but most of the Heartland looks to stay dry but very warm. The low 90s and humid air returns as we head into the weekend and the first half of next week. Thursday is the next chance of seeing some showers with the passage of a cold front. After this moves through, we are expecting a large cool down with temps in the 70s!
-Lisa
