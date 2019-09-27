Mermaids Arrive at Newport Aquarium

Newport, Ky. (WAVE) - The mermaids are coming to Newport Aquarium.
The mermaids will be enchanting guests from September 28 to October 14.
Guests will be able to explore Mermaid Cove where a mermaid will swim right up to you with their stingray friends.
The magical mermaid experience is also happening in the Shark Ray Bay Theater where a mermaid will greet and take pictures with guests from her throne.
Daily mermaid appearances are included with regular admission.
Guests can learn more information by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.