2 escaped inmates wanted, walked away from work release in Christian Co., Ky.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police as well as other officials in Christian County, Kentucky are searching for two escaped inmates.
State police said Kimberly Ann Gilliland and Sheila Diana Henry walked away from work release around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
State Police in Madisonville, Ky. said they got a call from Christian County Work Release Detention Program officials around 8:26 p.m. about the escapees.
Gilliland, 36 of Crofton, Ky., is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is around 5 foot 4 and weighs about 115 pounds, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and jeans.
Henry, 54 of Ohio County, Ky., is described as a white female with brown/gray hair and green eyes. State police said she is about 5 foot 5 and weighs about 165 pounds.
Henry was also last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Alhambra printed on the front and white pants.
Officials said the escaped women were last seen at the Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville, Ky.
Anyone who has information on where the escapees might be is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.
