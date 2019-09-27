Increase of enrollment of girls in coding at Union City High School

“It’s been a man’s world, but that is changing,” said coding teacher Dan Burnham. “There are more and more young ladies getting involved in both gaming and software. There’s increased interest from girls in the production and development of software, too.”
There are now 10 females involved in those classes at the high school. That total represents more than 25 percent of the total number of students studying the subject.
“It’s been a man’s world, but that is changing,” said Coding teacher Dan Burnham. “There are more and more young ladies getting involved in both gaming and software. There’s increased interest from girls in the production and development of software, too.”
There’s actually a nonprofit organization, Girls Who Code, that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science.
