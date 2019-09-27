Illinois law to offer new program to train new correctional officers

RED BUD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Senate Bill 2148 establishes the Correctional Officer Intern Program to train new recruits to be correctional officers.
The legislation also requires correctional officer and law enforcement training programs giving preference to those who have served in the U.S. military.
“Our correctional facilities need high quality workers to staff them, and our veterans need good jobs to help them build a new life once they have returned from duty,” Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, said. “We are helping build skills for guards at our prisons and jails, including the correctional facility at Menard, as well as creating employment opportunities for the brave men and women who most deserve them.”
