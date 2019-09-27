The heat builds back in

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing sunny skies with breezy conditions across the area. Temperatures are running well above average for this time of the year. It looks as though that trend will continue through the weekend into next week. For Heartland Football Friday, temperatures will be in the lower 80s around kickoff time and only cool into the middle 70s by the end of the game. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and very warm. There will be a slight chance for a shower or storms mainly across our northwestern counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Record heat will be with through at least the first half of next week. We could finally see some relief from the heat towards the end of next week.
