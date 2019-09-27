Free health clinic in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from all over are encouraged to attend a free health clinic starting Sunday morning, September 28 in Cape Girardeau.
The Seventh Day Adventist Church and Remote Area Medical organization are teaming up to offer dental, vision and medical services.
One organizer says everyone can take part in the medical services but will have to pick between vision or dental.
“You will either be able to get vision,” said Andrew Nyanzi, an organizer. “If you come do vision you will get a free eye exam and then get free glasses as well made on the spot, or if you come to do dental we do free dental extractions as well.”
The organizer says parking for the clinic will open at midnight on Sunday and they will start taking patients at 6 am. He says you don’t need an ID For the clinic.
