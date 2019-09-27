Florida fugitive connected to 20 year cold case arrested in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive from the Palm Beach, Florida area was arrested in western Kentucky on Friday afternoon, September 27.
The suspect was being sought in connection with a 20-year cold case that was recently solved by DNA results, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. The case was solved by DNA results.
Noel Medina Morales, 34, of Puerto Rico, was charged with being a fugitive from justice from the state of Florida on various sex, burglary, and assault charges.
The man had originally fled to Puerto Rico after being sought for rape and other crimes, according to authorities.
He was convicted on an unrelated sex crime in Puerto Rico since the 1999 case.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the United States Marshals received information that the Morales may possibly be living in the Mayfield area.
Sheriff’s detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals set up surveillance at an apartment located Windhaven Court on Friday afternoon. After Morales was seen getting into his car, he was apprehended.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail awaiting extradition back to the state of Florida.
