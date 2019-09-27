First Alert: Sunny, breezy day as temperatures heat up

(KFVS) - Today will start with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The humidity is not expected to be bad.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have partly sunny skies with breezy southerly winds gusting as high as 30mph.
Today will be the start of many warm days to come with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
There is a small chance of a shower this weekend but most of the Heartland looks dry and very warm.
Humid air and temps in the low 90s return as we head into the weekend and the first half of next week.
Thursday is the next chance of seeing some showers with the passage of a cold front.
After this moves through, we are expecting a large cool down with temps in the 70s!
