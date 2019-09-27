First Alert Friday Forecast

After one cooler day yesterday, summer-like heat is returning for another extended stay as yet another upper ridge builds over the southeastern U.S. this weekend. This will keep our region (as well as most of the southeastern 1/3 of the country) unusually hot and mostly dry. In fact locally we could threaten record highs again…especially early next week. Highs will be mainly in the low 90s, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Dew points look to sneak back up closer to near 70 again, resulting in afternoon heat index numbers near 100. In addition to the heat, it will also continue to be very dry with little chance of rain until later next week.