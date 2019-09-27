FedEx Cares distributing 12,000 holiday packages to service members overseas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before the holiday season approaches, the men and women serving our country overseas are being cared for.
Thursday, FedEx volunteers helped put together 12,000 care packages to distribute overseas.
With the help of the USO Holidays campaign, the snack packs will include some extra special gifts from FedEx.
These packages bring joy to our service members each year.
“Some of these places our military members are, you know, are desolate. There is just not a lot there for them. It’s a little gift from home. It means a lot,” said Tom Murrey, US Military Veteran’s Network of FedEx chairman.
The care packages will be distributed to military members deployed to Southwest Asia, the Pacific and Europe.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.