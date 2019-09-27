Crews respond to field fire in Perry County, Illinois

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a field fire on Friday afternoon, September 27 near the sand plant on Cutler Trico Road in Perry County, Illinois, according to the sheriff’s office.
The field was a reclaimed strip mine.
The fire chief for the Cutler Fire Department said the fire was south of town and it burned about three to four acres. A dozer also burned.
The chief also said it started with someone burning brush, and it got out of control.
The fire was contained in about two and a half hours.
Several departments responded including the Forestry Service, and crews from Pinckneyville, Wappapello, and others. According to Pinckneyville Fire Department, they got the mutual aid call around 1 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.